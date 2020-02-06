|
June Marie 'Seya' Mabee
Aliquippa
June Marie "Seya" Mabee, 83, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in her home.
Born July 12, 1937, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Eva Zec (Rabbit) and Milan Polojac.
Seya was formerly employed as a secretary for the Department of Welfare in Pittsburgh, and retired as a secretary from the Serbian Orthodox Dioceses of America, with 28 years of service.
She was a faithful member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, where she was honored as Kuma, and was a member of St. Elijah Circle of Serbian Sisters, where she served as past president and honored as Kuma. She worked tirelessly for the Circle of Serbian Sisters and all church functions, but nearest to her heart was the St. Elijah Cemetery Chapel Cupola Fund in loving memory of her beloved friend, Rev. Fr. Stevan Stepanov.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mabee, and a brother, George Rabbit.
She is survived by her loving cousins, Ron and Sylvia Michic and Barbara Sahar, and many devoted friends of her church family.
Friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Interment will follow in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020