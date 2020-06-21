June Olive Martin-Siaus
June Olive

Martin-Siaus

Pulaski Township

June Olive Martin-Siaus, 86, of Pulaski Twp., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born in Bridgewater, Pa., on April 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Harrold and Alice Grimes. She was a devoted member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, and worked as a sales clerk at both Kresge's and Woolworths. She was a very loving and kind person to everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Siaus, and two sisters, Dolores Grimes and Harlene Mayhue.

She is survived by her children, Don Martin Jr., Knightdale, N.C.; Dianna Lynn Boehm, Pulaski Twp.; Kami (David) Waldrop; Dona Marrone, and Tina (Pat) Kruise; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many loving nieces and nephews; and very good friends, Donna and Richard Musgrave, Karen North and Bill Prest and family.

As were her wishes, all services are private.

Interment is in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Arrangements are by the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
