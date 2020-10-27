June P. Dailey
Harmony Township
June P. Dailey, 94, of Harmony Twp., died on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond B. Dailey; her parents, Reuben and Fannie Robinson and brothers, Robert, Melvin and John Robinson.
She is survived by her brother, David (Mary) Robinson of Virginia; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousins, Kathy Anderson, Cheryl and Dr. Jim Logan and Beverly and David Richards and special friends, Dorothy Owens and Artie Andrus.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
Burial in Martinsburg West Virginia.
Family would like to thank the staff of Villa of St. Joseph.
If desired a donation can be made to a charity of choice
.