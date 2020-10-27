1/
JUNE P. DAILEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June P. Dailey

Harmony Township

June P. Dailey, 94, of Harmony Twp., died on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond B. Dailey; her parents, Reuben and Fannie Robinson and brothers, Robert, Melvin and John Robinson.

She is survived by her brother, David (Mary) Robinson of Virginia; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousins, Kathy Anderson, Cheryl and Dr. Jim Logan and Beverly and David Richards and special friends, Dorothy Owens and Artie Andrus.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).

Burial in Martinsburg West Virginia.

Family would like to thank the staff of Villa of St. Joseph.

If desired a donation can be made to a charity of choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved