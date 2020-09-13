June Thompson CarrFormerly of New CastleJune Thompson Carr, recently of Aliquippa, went to be with her Savior on September 10, 2020.June was born on September 13, 1930, in New Castle, Pa., where she lived for 88 of her nearly 90 years, to the late George Lee and Elizabeth Houston Thompson. She married Ernest Carr in 1950, and he preceded her to glory in 2011. Her three brothers, Dick, Bob, and Don Thompson preceded her in death as well.She graduated from New Castle High School in 1947 and worked as a secretary.She is survived by her daughter, Janet Carr (Lew) Zellmann, and her beloved grandson, Andy, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends. They will long remember her lively wit, kindness, artistic talents, and love for Jesus.Friends will be received Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, and Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.The Rev. Ron Cepek, of First Presbyterian Beaver, will officiate.Private interment will follow in Rich Hill Cemetery, Volant, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Challenges -Options in Aging - New Castle, Good Samaritan Hospice, Samaritan's Purse, or any animal rescue organization of your choice.