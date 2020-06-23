KAREN L. (QUINN) CHARLTON
Karen L. (Quinn) Charlton

Rochester

Karen L. (Quinn) Charlton, 69, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. In loving memory of our loved one who lost her battle to cancer on Sunday. She is now at home with our heavenly father.

Born July 4, 1950, to the late Walter and Anne (Starr) Quinn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Quinn and her sister, Patricia (Quinn) Cousins.

Surviving are her brother, Richard Quinn; daughter, Richelle (Charlton) Casto; son, Michael Charlton; five grandchildren, Joshua Casto, Aaron Casto, Zachary Casto, Kathryn Casto and Adam Charlton; one great granddaughter, Ella Louise Casto; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

As per Karen's request there will be no services, so in lieu of flowers she asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
