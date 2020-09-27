1/1
Karen L. Matteo
1934 - 2020
Karen L. Matteo

Beaver

Karen L. Matteo, 86, of Beaver, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in her home after an extended illness.

She was born April 11, 1934, in Freedom and was the daughter of the late Lester Reno and Althea May Hartman. Karen had worked at Bell Telephone and Kaufmann's in Rochester and had helped her son Michael at Michael's Carpet Center in Beaver for 25 years. She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Beaver and had been in the choir and Marion Guild of the Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Emerick Matteo in 2008, and a brother, Lester Marlin Hartman.

Karen is survived by four children, Scott, Tallahassee, Fla.; Michael, Beaver; Rick, Beaver; and Sandra Styburski, Mobile, Ala.; and a brother, Robert Hartman, Florida.

Friends will be received Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, where a Blessing Service will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. by her pastor, Father Robert Miller. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Freedom.

Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
SEP
29
Service
10:00 AM
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
SEP
29
Interment
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
