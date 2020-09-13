Karen Lee Gush
Aliquippa
Karen Lee Gush, 62, of Aliquippa, formerly of Center Township, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was the daughter of Robert Sampson and the late Irene Sampson and a graduate of Center Area High School. Karen was united in marriage to James Gush and recently celebrated their 35 th Wedding Anniversary in July 2020. She enjoyed fishing at Pymatuning Lake and was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.
Karen will be sadly missed by her husband, James P. Gush; a son, Alex Gush; her father, Robert; two sisters, Robin and Mary' sisters-in-law, Shirley DelTondo, Rebecca Gush, Becky (Fred) Unis, and Johnny (Shelly) Gush; and several nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made in Karen's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
