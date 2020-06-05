Karen Lynn Keele
Karen Lynn Keele

Formerly of Baden

Karen Lynn Keele, 66, formerly of Baden died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 14, 1953, to Irene (Zubik) and the late William Grazulis. Karen attended elementary school at St. Veronica, Ambridge. She attended Catholic High School in San Diego, Calif., and graduated from Mira Costa College with a degree in the medical field, a career from which she retired. Karen was an active member at the former St. Stanislaus Church and Good Samaritan Parish in Ambridge followed by Our Lady of Lourdes in DePere, Wis.

In her free time, Karen loved gardening, watching game and crime shows and spending time with her beloved grandsons, Holt and Taft, both at home and on trips to Disney World. Karen was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. In her early years, Karen studied acting at the Pittsburgh Playhouse School of Drama, was a member of the Screen Children's Guild. She was also a model and won many awards for her costume designs.

Preceding her in death was her father, William Grazulis; grandparents, Carl and Helen Zubik; and aunts and uncles, Stanley and Susan Zubik, Ceil and Rudy Tabinowski and Gertrude and Ernest Orler and dear friend, Martha Piontek.

Surviving are her loving mother, Irene Grazulis (Zubik); daughter and son-in-law, Tami and John Wojciechowski, Green Bay, is.; her son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Jerie Keele (Stanton) of Baden; and her "heartbeats" grandsons, Holt and Taft Wojciechowski.

Karen's family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors, Michael Sherry, Alison Sehgal, Joshua Rubin and Mounzer Agha as well as the Lemieux Center for Blood and Bone Cancers team at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the team at UMPC/HVHS Cancer Center in Moon Township.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 6th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549), followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge, officiated by Karen's cousin, The Most Reverend David A. Zubik. 25 people can attend.

Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Mausoleum, Rochester, Pa.

Masks will be required to be worn during all parts of celebrating Karen's life.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
