Karen Urwin
Karen Urwin

Beaver Falls

Karen Urwin, age 81, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Karen was born March 25, 1939, in Pittsburgh.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Buddemeyer and wife Monica and James Buddemeyer and Shirley. Also survived by a handful of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie (Dickie) Keslar and husband, Ralph Urwin.

Karen retired from the Hussey Cooper as a nurse. She enjoyed her yardwork and working in the kitchen at the church.

Friends will be received Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Riverview United Methodist Church, 1099 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
