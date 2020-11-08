Katharine J. Dumbovich Haupl
Hopewell Township
Formerly of
Moon Township
Katharine J. Dumbovich Haupl, our beloved Katie, passed into the arms of the Lord on November 4, 2020, after complications during a medical procedure.
She endured lifelong health challenges and a diagnosis of gastric cancer with unbridled courage, not shedding a tear when hearing the news, never asking "why me?" and never complaining during the course of difficult, painful and grueling procedures and treatments. In spite of these challenges, she continued to enjoy her kickboxing and horseback riding. Always wanting to go back, to her favorite place in the world Paris, France, where she could make good use of her fluency in the French Language.
She held a very special place in her heart for her first horse, Midnight, who she nursed back to health and said there was no greater feeling than riding through the fields with the wind in her hair.
She loved her Rotties-Roxy Girl "My Sweetness" and Mac who welcomed her into heaven-and her sweet Zero, named after her favorite movie "Nightmare Before Christmas". He will miss her too.
Our love, you have always been an inspiration of courage that we will try to emulate as we go on without you.
You are our hero and the wind beneath our wings. We are so blessed that we were able to hold you and tell you how much we loved you as you passed to a better place. You told us many times recently that you didn't want to leave us but you haven't. Those we love never really leave us. There are things that death cannot change.
Katie is survived by her husband, Christopher Haupl; parents, Robert and Mary Dumbovich; mother-in-law, Terry Lofink; beloved brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Sterling Dumbovich; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Amy and John; Aunt Ali Tomich (godmother); Uncle Craig Tomich; grandmother, Jean Cordell; Aunt Darlene and Uncle Lloyd Duran; Uncle Joe and Aunt Jeanne Donovic; Uncle Mark and Aunt Susan Dumbovich and special life-long friend, Allison Spec Brickner.
Memorial visitation on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road
. A private family Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to the Western PA Epilepsy Foundation.