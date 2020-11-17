KatherineGliptisFormerly of Ambridge and BadenKatherine Gliptis, formerly of Ambridge and Baden, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 94.She was born on July 9, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Pete and Helen (Laris) Skoofalos. Katherine was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Ambridge where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and taught Sunday School for 40 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her friends and family and will be fondly remembered as " The Patisto Queen".Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, John M. Gliptis and three brothers, Pete, James and Louis Skoofalos.She is survived by three children, Eileen "Dolly" (The Honorable Gus) Kwidis of Rochester Twp., Dale ( Linda) Gliptis of Economy and Mark (Renee) Gliptis of Cranberry Twp.; six grandchildren, Shawn (Jennifer) Gliptis of Denver, N.C., Joshua (Licia) Gliptis of Columbia, Md., Justin (Amy) Gliptis of Cranberry Twp., Laura (Anthony) Grasso of Cranberry Twp., Christopher Kwidis of Patterson Twp. and Dean (Dana) Kwidis of New Brighton; eleven great grandchildren, Trent, Ethan, Kylie, Eleni, Alexi, Alex, Victoria, Brian, Katie, Tyson and Gia; sister, Mary Kingas of Wexford; loving and faithful adopted daughter, Cathy Musone and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Our mother was a woman of faith and found comfort in reciting the 23rd Psalm "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside still waters, he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his names sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. My cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.Due to the public health concerns of COVID 19, visitation, services, and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Rd., Ambridge, PA. 15003 Arrangements have been entrusted to the John Syka Funeral Home, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA. 15003 Online condolences may be made at www.syka