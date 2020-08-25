Kathleen A. (Stenger) Halaja
Formerly of Chippewa Township
Kathleen A. (Stenger) Halaja, 74, of Tionesta, Pa., formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the UPMC Hamot Hospital ER.
Born April 25, 1946, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Agnes "Betty" (Marquette) Stenger. Kathleen was a real estate agent in the early 80's, prepared taxes at H & R Block in Ellwood City in the mid 80's and was the office manager for KC Plumbing & Heating (now Benjamin Franklin Plumbing & Heating) for 15 years until she retired. Kathleen enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She belonged to a bowling league out of the IBEW Local 712 and was in a ladies' card club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Joseph "Joe" Halaja; her children, John M. (Tania) Halaja, Marcy (Robert) Allison, Paul (Nancy) Halaja, Lori (Rich) Davis, and Daniel Halaja; her grandchildren, Robert Allan Allison Jr., Cameron Allison, Keaton Allison, Timothy (Ruthanne) Halaja, Sebastian Davis, Sinjin Davis and Katie Halaja; her brother, William "Bill" (Linda) Stenger and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Stenger and two sisters-in-law, Linda Lee Roth and Susanna Stenger.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.
. Everyone is invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Kim Schreck will officiate. In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing and mandatory masks will be enforced at both the funeral home and church.
The family requests that contributions be made in Kathleen's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa PA 15001.