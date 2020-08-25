1/1
KATHLEEN A. (STENGER) HALAJA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. (Stenger) Halaja

Formerly of Chippewa Township

Kathleen A. (Stenger) Halaja, 74, of Tionesta, Pa., formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the UPMC Hamot Hospital ER.

Born April 25, 1946, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Agnes "Betty" (Marquette) Stenger. Kathleen was a real estate agent in the early 80's, prepared taxes at H & R Block in Ellwood City in the mid 80's and was the office manager for KC Plumbing & Heating (now Benjamin Franklin Plumbing & Heating) for 15 years until she retired. Kathleen enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She belonged to a bowling league out of the IBEW Local 712 and was in a ladies' card club.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Joseph "Joe" Halaja; her children, John M. (Tania) Halaja, Marcy (Robert) Allison, Paul (Nancy) Halaja, Lori (Rich) Davis, and Daniel Halaja; her grandchildren, Robert Allan Allison Jr., Cameron Allison, Keaton Allison, Timothy (Ruthanne) Halaja, Sebastian Davis, Sinjin Davis and Katie Halaja; her brother, William "Bill" (Linda) Stenger and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Stenger and two sisters-in-law, Linda Lee Roth and Susanna Stenger.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Everyone is invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church. Fr. Kim Schreck will officiate. In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing and mandatory masks will be enforced at both the funeral home and church.

The family requests that contributions be made in Kathleen's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa PA 15001.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved