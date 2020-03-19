Home

KATHLEEN ANNE HOFFMAN


1934 - 2020
KATHLEEN ANNE HOFFMAN Obituary
Kathleen Anne Hoffman

Beaver

Kathleen Anne Hoffman, 85, of Beaver, passed away with her family at her side, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born October 24, 1934, in Beaver Falls, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. and Florence (Yeager) Russell. Kathleen was a 1955 graduate of the Beaver Valley Nursing School and retired as a Registered Nurse from the Beaver Valley Geriatric Center.

She was also an active member in her community as a faithful member of Beaver United Methodist Church; a member of the Beaver Valley Quilt Piece Maker's Guild; Monaca Chapter of the Eastern Star; Naomi Chapter #55; a past officer of the Beaver Valley Shrine #6, and Methodist Women's Church Group.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert Raymond Hoffman, in 2008.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Raymond K. (Sue) Hoffman and Stephen B. (Tammy) Hoffman; daughter, Cynthia A. (John) Lucas; sister-in-law, Mary (Lou) Desanzo; grandchildren, Kevin (Nancy) Hoffman, Joshua (Brooke) Hoffman, Pat (Jen) Hoffman, Stephen (Allison) Hoffman, Brittany and Alyssa Lucas, Justin Hoffman and Nicole Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Rusty, Nick, Bryce, Hunter, Brian, Kinsley, and Claire; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Friday, March 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Kathleen's name can be made to the Beaver County Cancer and , 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 104, Monaca, PA 15061 or the Beaver County Humane Society.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 19, 2020
