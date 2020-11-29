1/1
Kathleen C. "Kathy" Kemerer
Kathleen C.

'Kathy' Kemerer

Rochester

Kathleen C. "Kathy" Kemerer, age 62, of Rochester, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with an extended illness has gone to live in the house of the Lord forever with family and friends who have gone before her while in the care of Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Twp.

Born April 3, 1958, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Rosser) Cornelius. Kathy was a 1976 graduate of New Brighton High School and completed her master's degree at Geneva College. Kathy was the Senior VP of Human Resources for Bruster's Real Ice Cream Bridgewater.

She is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Greg Kemerer of Rochester; one son, Matthew (Renee) Ragozzino of Rochester; and two grandchildren who she adored, Carter and Otto Ragozzino. She is also survived by two stepsons, Ryan and Matthew Kemerer; one brother, David Cornelius; two sisters, Cindy Cornelius and Nancy (David) Brewer; and three brothers-in-law, David (Lois) Kemerer, Carl (Theresa) Kemerer, and Neil (Vicky) Kemerer.

She will be missed by her best friends and caretakers, Judy Galand and Debby Barkley. Also surviving is one nephew, Daniel Brewer, as well as numerous step nieces and step nephews.

Kathy was a member of Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Ragozzino; one sister, Eileen Cornelius; and a loving friend, Joyce Porter.

The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Hillman, Beaver and Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care given to Kathy.

A memorial service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held at a future date and time, to be announced.

If desired, donations can be made in Kathy's name to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
