1/
KATHLEEN WATACH STROJEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Watach Strojek

Formerly of Conway

Kathleen Watach Strojek, 66, formerly of Conway, died April 16, 2014, in St. Louis.

Born August 27, 1947, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Bendowski Watach. She was employed at a hospital in St. Louis as an accounts manager and was a member of the Master Gardener Club.

She was survived by her husband, Dennis D. Strojek; two daughters and son-in-law, Kelly and Thomas McHugh, Raccoon Twp. and Erin Strojek, Rochester; one brother, Joseph Watach and special aunt, Christine Brunner, both of Ambridge; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim and Sam Watach.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, was in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved