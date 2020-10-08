Kathleen Watach StrojekFormerly of ConwayKathleen Watach Strojek, 66, formerly of Conway, died April 16, 2014, in St. Louis.Born August 27, 1947, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Bendowski Watach. She was employed at a hospital in St. Louis as an accounts manager and was a member of the Master Gardener Club.She was survived by her husband, Dennis D. Strojek; two daughters and son-in-law, Kelly and Thomas McHugh, Raccoon Twp. and Erin Strojek, Rochester; one brother, Joseph Watach and special aunt, Christine Brunner, both of Ambridge; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim and Sam Watach.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, was in charge of arrangements.