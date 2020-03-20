Home

Kathryn H. Bartosh


1927 - 2020
Kathryn H. Bartosh Obituary
Kathryn H. Bartosh

Bell Acres Borough

Kathryn H. Bartosh, 92, formerly of Bell Acres Borough, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Boalsburg, Pa.

Born August 7, 1927, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Sasinovich, she was a member of Good Samaritan Church, CFU Lodge #304, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bell Acres Fire Dept. She was a member of the Christian Mothers for the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Bartosh, 2006; one brother, Joseph Sasinovich; and one sister, Helen Tyirich.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Valerie Bartosh, Florida; Steven and Jessica Bartosh, Arizona; and Mark and Julia Bartosh, Wayne, Pa.; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Polis, State College, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Lydia, Grace and Paige Bartosh, and Gregory and Laura Polis.

A private visitation will be held in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at Good Samaritan Church followed by a private interment in Economy Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 20, 2020
