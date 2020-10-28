1/1
Kathryn T. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn T. Smith

Formerly of College Hill

Kathryn T. Smith, 96, formerly of College Hill, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 24, 2020.

Born on July 14, 1924, in Darlington, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Freda B. Tyson. Kathryn was born again on March 18, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. Raymond Smith, on March 23, 2000; a son, Danny Bill Smith, on August 8, 2013; and her sisters, Ruth Turner and Dr. Lois Cummings.

Kathryn retired from Geneva College in 1985. She faithfully attended Pathway Church. During her final years, she moved to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie and her husband Pastor Ernie Lambright of Sheridan Lake, Colo.; three granddaughters, Beth (Eric) Wilmeth of Shoreview, Minn., Kimberly Lambright of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Rhoda (Joel) Hilfiker of Yuma, Ariz.; a grandson; and six great-grandchildren, Jeriah, Elias, Jadyn, Faith, Adeline, and Lincoln.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 29, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International Donation Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved