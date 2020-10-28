Kathryn T. Smith
Formerly of College Hill
Kathryn T. Smith, 96, formerly of College Hill, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 24, 2020.
Born on July 14, 1924, in Darlington, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Freda B. Tyson. Kathryn was born again on March 18, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. Raymond Smith, on March 23, 2000; a son, Danny Bill Smith, on August 8, 2013; and her sisters, Ruth Turner and Dr. Lois Cummings.
Kathryn retired from Geneva College in 1985. She faithfully attended Pathway Church. During her final years, she moved to be near her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie and her husband Pastor Ernie Lambright of Sheridan Lake, Colo.; three granddaughters, Beth (Eric) Wilmeth of Shoreview, Minn., Kimberly Lambright of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Rhoda (Joel) Hilfiker of Yuma, Ariz.; a grandson; and six great-grandchildren, Jeriah, Elias, Jadyn, Faith, Adeline, and Lincoln.
Friends will be received on Thursday, October 29, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International Donation Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.