Kathy J. Smith Moore
Monaca
Kathy J. Smith Moore, 68, of Monaca, was called Home on Sunday evening, October 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Friends will be received on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
