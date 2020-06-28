Katrina M. HoppeBadenKatrina M. Hoppe, 57, of Baden, died Wednesday June 24, 2020, at home.Born June 29, 1962, in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late William and Joann Hutton O'Leary.Surviving are her husband, Eric Hoppe; two stepdaughters, Crystal and Ashley Gole, Shaler Twp.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patty and Richard Way, McCandless Twp. and Janice and Jerry Merzlak and their son, Steven, Cranberry Twp.A viewing and funeral service were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.Donations can be made to ASCPA in Katrina's memory.