Kayann M. Cordes Smith

Kayann M. Cordes Smith Obituary
Kayann M. Cordes Smith

Rochester

Kayann M. Cordes Smith, 68, of Rochester, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Kayann was the daughter of the late John and Kathlyn (Smith) Cordes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Cordes.

She leaves her husband of 44 years, DeWayne K. Smith; a stepdaughter, Jodi (Thomas) Musguire; two step grandchildren, Brian (Melissa) Koah and Jessica (Jonathan) McConahy; five step great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe (Terri) Cordes, and Jimmy Cordes.

A beautician, Kayann operated a beauty salon in Rochester.

She became a very active and involved resident of Jefferson Manor and Health Center where she lived the last several years. She was known for her quick wit and firecracker personality. Kayann will be deeply missed by her friends and loved ones.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 17, 2020
