Kayla Erin B. McCulloughIndustryKayla Erin B. McCullough, 27, of died August 12, 2020, as of the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Born May 24, 1993, in Brighton Twp., Pa., she was the daughter of Harry and Janet (Bailey) Carpenter, Industry.She is survived by husband, Brett McCullough; her fiancé, Tyler Jamison, at home; her children, Azelynn Cochran, Abiona Cochran and Ariella McCullough; and numerous family members.Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.