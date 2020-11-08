1/1
KEITH A. BUSSARD
Keith A. Bussard

Ohioville

Keith A. Bussard, 82, of Ohioville, passed away on November 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Born on February 22, 1938, in Ohio Twp., to the late Ashley S. and Hazel Irene Dawson Bussard, he was a faithful member of New Salem Presbyterian Church. Keith loved his mules, going to auctions, playing cards, particularly Solitaire, going to classic car cruises in his 64 Ford pick-up truck, and especially spending time with his cherished grandchildren. Keith never met a stranger and will be greatly missed as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Bussard; a grandson, Justin Doughty and a brother, Paul Bussard.

Keith leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Hayward Bussard; a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Chuck Mann of Cochranton, Pa.; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Dawn Bussard of Ohioville; grandchildren, Shane Doughty, Neil (Angela) Bussard, Kelli (Jesse) Trimbele, Raymond Bussard, Jacob Bussard, and Matthew (Jessica) Mann and seven great-grandchildren.

As per Keith's wishes, all services were private.

Professional Services were entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.

Interment took place at Highland Cemetery.

Keith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses from Good Samaritan Hospice, especially to Joyce, for the loving and compassionate care they took of him.

"My husband is someone I love so much that a lifetime is not long enough to share" -Love, Barbara




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
