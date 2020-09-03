1/1
KEITH A. SELL
Keith A. Sell

Formerly of Beaver

Keith A. Sell, 65, of Boyers, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of the late John Sell. He leaves his companion, Diana Taylor at home.

Keith was a graduate of Beaver High School, Class of 1973. He was of the Christian faith. Keith has worked as a truck driver for over 24 years for several local companies, most recently Vogel Disposal. Mr. Sell was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Rufus. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.

In addition to his companion Diana, he is survived by two children, Bryan (Emily Feinberg) Sell of Vermont, and Bobbi (Ronald) Brommer of Bessemer, Pa.; two brothers, Jack Sell of Nevada and Rick Sell of Oklahoma; two grandsons, Charles Brommer and Hunter Sell and granddaughter, Kristen Brommer.

Mr. Sell was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the NOGA FUNERAL HOME INC., 1142 S Mill Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be celebrated immediately following visitation in the funeral home. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be viewed or offered by visiting www.nogafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Noga Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Noga Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
(724) 652-6700
Guest Book sponsored by Noga Funeral Home

