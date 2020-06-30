KEITH C. "GRIZ" HERRON
Keith C. 'Griz' Herron

Chippewa Township

Keith C. 'Griz' Herron, 69, of Chippewa Twp., formerly of New Brighton and Brighton Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving girls on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born May 27, 1951, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mary Elizabeth (Rhodes) Herron. A graduate of Beaver High School in 1969, Keith went on to proudly serve in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was employed by PennDOT for 35 years, where he worked as a line painter, mechanic, and equipment operator. A member of the American Legion Post 19, Keith also enjoyed working on cars, helping others, gardening, listening to classic rock, and scratching instant lottery tickets.

He is survived by his loving girls, Elizabeth Herron (Adam Comley), Amanda (Brad) Phillips and Tammy Dinello; his grandchildren, Bella, Hailey, Alana and Cloe Joslin, Alyssa and Waylon Phillips, and Jessica Herron; his brother, Kevin (Kate) Herron and his beloved friend, MaryKay Hobbs.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of services at 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Rev. Lee Bittner will officiate.

Private interment will take place in Beaver Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
