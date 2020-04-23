Home

Keith Frank Groscost Sr.

Keith Frank Groscost Sr. Obituary
Keith Frank Groscost Sr.

Industry

Keith Frank Groscost, Sr., 84, of Industry, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation.

He was born March 27, 1936, in Brighton Township and was the son of the late Donald and Josephine Davis Groscost. Keith was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Midland, had attended 4 Mile Presbyterian Church and his hobbies were golf, hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved listening to polka and big band music. He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis and was in the military band. He had worked at J&L Steel and Crucible Steel, Midland, and was a member of the VFW Legion and Polish Club in Midland. Keith is survived by his wife, Diane (Douds) Groscost whom he married September 7, 1974; three daughters, Susan Groscost, Lori Groscost and Kelli Wolfe; a son, Keith F. Groscost, Jr.; and a son-in-law, Chad Wolfe. He was the cherished brother of Donald "Dale" (Alia) Groscost, Kenneth (Barbara) Groscost, Arthur (Sheila) Groscost and sister-in-law, Rita Groscost. He had eight grandchildren, Erin Jarovich, Lacee Olash, Isabelle Nelson, Ivy Nelson, Shaun Groscost, David Groscost, Zachary Wolfe and Ashlee Wolfe; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Groscost.

At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. A memorial service will be set at a later date.

The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, was entrusted with handling the professional services. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 23, 2020
