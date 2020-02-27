Home

Keith Rayen Rawl

Keith Rayen Rawl Obituary
Keith Rayen Rawl

Formerly of Midland

Keith Rayen Rawl, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Midland, Pa., passed away early Saturday morning on February 22, 2020.

Keith, 62, departed from this life after a very brief illness. He was born in Ellwood City, Pa., on December 7, 1957, the fourth of seven children. He was commonly known as the bridge child, because he would bridge the gap between the 3 oldest and the 3 youngest siblings. He was the hero to his three youngest siblings. Keith was a friend to everyone that knew him and was loved by all. He loved sports, especially golf.

Keith retired as a Machinist in San Diego after 30 years of employment. He recently came to Ohio to work on several projects before returning to his home in San Diego. God took him home, but not to San Diego. Keith rediscovered the Lord while in Ohio. God knew the plans that he had for our beloved Keith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Delores Rawl; father, Otis Mosley; infant brother; and his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Laura Robinson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Karen of 26 years of San Diego, Calif.; son, Christian Burgess (Marcela), San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Danielle Noble (Nori), Youngstown, Ohio; stepmother, Cleo Mosley who he adored; brothers, Clayborne, and Craig Rawl, Beaver Falls, Pa., and Mark Rawl, New Brighton, Pa.; sisters, Judith Lynn Lindsey- Rawl and Jackie Rawl, New Brighton, Pa.; Dawn M. Jackson (Louis), Beaver Falls, Pa.; Sandra (Donald) Evans, Youngstown, Ohio; and Renee Mosley-Underwood; an aunt, Wilma Jean Smith, Beaver, Pa.; four grandchildren, Jordan Rawl and Nourelle Noble, Youngstown, Ohio, and Eric and Christian Burgess Jr., San Diego, Calif.; and a host of nieces and nephews. We will miss him here on earth, but we will live to see him again in Heaven.

There will be a memorial service held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Greater Faith Family Worship Center, 2033 Midland /Beaver Road, Industry, Pa., where Eld Andrew A. Monteiro Jr. is the Pastor.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
