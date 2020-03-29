Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Adams Obituary
Ken Adams

New Brighton

Ken Adams, 51, of New Brighton, formerly of Divide, Colo. and Catawba, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was the son of James D. and Sheryl A. (Yoho) Adams of New Brighton. Ken was a graduate of New Brighton High School and Rosedale Technical School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Monaca.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Random and Connor Adams, both of Central, S.C.; a brother, Kirk (Jodi) Adams of Wampum; a sister, Rhonda (Randy) Holt of New Brighton; maternal grandmother, Thelma M. Yoho Stenger of Rochester Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa (Watson) Adams in 2013.

There will be no viewing or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -