Ken Adams
New Brighton
Ken Adams, 51, of New Brighton, formerly of Divide, Colo. and Catawba, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was the son of James D. and Sheryl A. (Yoho) Adams of New Brighton. Ken was a graduate of New Brighton High School and Rosedale Technical School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Monaca.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Random and Connor Adams, both of Central, S.C.; a brother, Kirk (Jodi) Adams of Wampum; a sister, Rhonda (Randy) Holt of New Brighton; maternal grandmother, Thelma M. Yoho Stenger of Rochester Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa (Watson) Adams in 2013.
There will be no viewing or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020