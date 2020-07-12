Kenneth A. ConditFormerly of BadenKenneth A. Condit, age 71, of Ocoee, Fla., formerly of Baden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs, Seminole County, Florida.Ken was born June 14, 1949, in Sewickley, the son of Charles E. and Lorraine (Guerrieri) Condit. Ken enlisted in the service in 1969 and served with the U.S. Army completing numerous overseas tours of duty including two tours of Vietnam, two tours of Germany and a tour of The Republic of Panama, where he met and married his sweetheart, Encarnacion (Encar) Roa in 1972. After the Army, they made their home in Orlando, Florida, where he retired from the Orlando U.S. Naval Base.Preceding Ken in death were his son, Kenneth David Condit in June of 1974; father, Charles E. Condit in July of 2011; as well as Paternal and Maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.Ken is survived by his wife, Encar of Ocoee, Fla.; daughter, Stephanie Lynn. of Ocoee, Fla.; mother, Lorraine Condit, Economy; sister, Stella Condit, Economy; granddaughter, Sierra Lee Connell; grandson, Logan Mitchell Connell and great-grandson, Aiden Connell, all of Florida., as well as maternal aunts, uncle and numerous cousins.Private funeral arrangements are being handled by NEPTUNE SOCIETY, Altamonte Springs, Fla.He will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with full military honors. A private memorial will be held at a future time.