1/1
Kenneth Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Baker

Big Beaver Borough

Kenneth Baker, 93, of Big Beaver Borough and formerly of Chippewa Twp., was born on October 5, 1927, in Cameron, W.Va., where he grew up and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Kenny was a member of the New Brighton Free Methodist Church and the Beaver Falls Sportsman's Association. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, Steelers' fan and devoted Pirates' fan. He retired as a Leader after 39 years from the former Armstrong Corp. in Beaver Falls.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eilene (Self) Baker in 2002; his parents, Vincent Allen Baker and Leona Avis (Mercer) Baker; three brothers and their wives, Paul and Irene Baker, Roy and Audrey Baker, James and Jenelyn Baker; and two sisters, Gladys Wink and Inez Phillips and her husband, James.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Marilyn Strathmann, with whom he resided; his four grandchildren, David Carter, Beaver Falls; Sarah Ayres, Rochester; Kenneth Carter, Manhattan, N.Y.; and Ralph Carter, New Galilee; his four great-grandchildren, Esther Ayres, Rochester; Elizabeth Ayres, Big Beaver Borough; Benjamin Gravely, Rochester; and Riley Carter, New Galilee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Steve Forsythe and Pastor Josh Mackenstein will officiate.

Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery.

He wanted everyone to know he loved them and he holds nothing against anybody.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved