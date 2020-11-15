Kenneth Baker
Big Beaver Borough
Kenneth Baker, 93, of Big Beaver Borough and formerly of Chippewa Twp., was born on October 5, 1927, in Cameron, W.Va., where he grew up and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Kenny was a member of the New Brighton Free Methodist Church and the Beaver Falls Sportsman's Association. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, Steelers' fan and devoted Pirates' fan. He retired as a Leader after 39 years from the former Armstrong Corp. in Beaver Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eilene (Self) Baker in 2002; his parents, Vincent Allen Baker and Leona Avis (Mercer) Baker; three brothers and their wives, Paul and Irene Baker, Roy and Audrey Baker, James and Jenelyn Baker; and two sisters, Gladys Wink and Inez Phillips and her husband, James.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Marilyn Strathmann, with whom he resided; his four grandchildren, David Carter, Beaver Falls; Sarah Ayres, Rochester; Kenneth Carter, Manhattan, N.Y.; and Ralph Carter, New Galilee; his four great-grandchildren, Esther Ayres, Rochester; Elizabeth Ayres, Big Beaver Borough; Benjamin Gravely, Rochester; and Riley Carter, New Galilee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Steve Forsythe and Pastor Josh Mackenstein will officiate.
Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery.
He wanted everyone to know he loved them and he holds nothing against anybody.