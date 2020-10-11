Kenneth Clyde Groscost
Midland
Kenneth Clyde Groscost, 84, of Midland, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Born March 27, 1936, in Midland, he was a son of the late Donald and Josephine Davis Groscost. Kenneth was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School, Midland, a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He also worked for the Army Corp of Engineers as a welder for over 15 years. Kenneth was a true outdoorsman who lived life to the fullest. When he had free time, you could find him either hunting and fishing with his two sons, camping with his many grandchildren, or taking a ride on his motorcycle on a beautiful, sunny day.
Kenneth truly enjoyed sharing his love for music through playing the organ for his family and worshiping God as he sang in the choir and served as committed member of St. Blaise Parish, Midland.
Kenneth lived a full life where he was present for each moment and, undoubtedly, his greatest passion of all was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his wife of 62-years, Barbara A. Modany Groscost; two sons, Jim (Jackie) Groscost, and Randy (Kathy) Groscost; four daughters, Elayne (Eric Ciccozzi) VanArsdale, Robyn (Dan) Turner, Lisa McLean and Barbie Groscost; fifteen grandchildren, Amber, Kendra, Ryan, Erica, Tony, Brett, Danny, Brandon, Whitney, Sarah, Jenna, Kayla, Natalie, Zavyer, and RJ; along with eighteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving, are his two brothers, Dale (Alia) Groscost, and Art (Sheila) Groscost; numerous nieces and nephews, and Barbara's family.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, his twin, Keith Groscost and Bradley Groscost.
Friends will be received Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Parish, Midland. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
The family would like to thank his granddaughters, Jenna and Sarah, who were also his self-proclaimed "private nurses," for the special care given to Grandpa.