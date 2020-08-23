Kenneth 'Kenny' Dale Hyde
Wampum
Kenneth 'Kenny' Dale Hyde, 51, of Wampum, a man of unshakable faith, entered into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on March 7, 2020.
Born in Mineral Wells, Texas on October 12, 1968, to Jane Wilson Hyde and the late Richard Dale Hyde. He attended Liberty High School in Liberty Hill, Texas. Kenny served in the U.S. Navy, and later in the U.S. Army-Desert Storm, receiving an Honorable Discharge from both branches. A reliable and conscientious worker in various fields, ASE Certified Technician in Auto and Diesel; CDL truck driver, local and over the road; certified welder belonging to Local Union IBEW #712 of Beaver, Pa. and was employed at Pennsylvania Chemicals.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, being part of Edgewood Ministry- Riding for Jesus; listening to country and Christian music; watching NASCAR, MASH, Food Network; weekends with his granddaughter, Isabella Somerville (his Bella BaBee), shopping, cooking and baking. His award-winning Texas Chili and brisket will be missed by many.
He leaves behind his God-honoring, loving wife of 14 years, Pauline Hyde; his beautiful and supportive mother, Jane Hyde; brothers Christopher Schreiber (Chantel), Rick Hyde (Lisa), Alan Hyde and John Pierce (Donna); children and grandchildren by marriage, Doreena Ward, Joseph Ward, Donald Whelan (Kristina), Isabella, Kane, Whelan and Alec Whelan Bostanic; fur babies, Minnie, Mickey, Carlos, Skittles, Sabrina and Oreo. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, co-workers and beloved, supportive family of Edgewood Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank UPMC Hillman, West-Penn and AHN staff for their kindness.
Friends will be received Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 430 Edgewood Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, with Pastor Michael Coleman officiating
