Kenneth E. Britten
Beaver Falls
Kenneth E. Britten age 72 of Houston, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in his home.
He was born August 9, 1948, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Kenneth E. Britten Sr. and Joan Wilson Jerome.
Kenny was an active member of The Church of the Latter Day Saints of Washington, Pa., where he served as a family history consultant. He was a life-long member of the Historical Society and the Museum in Beaver Falls, Pa., where he was currently serving as president, the Beaver Falls Lions Club and the 84 Lions Club, where he held many offices, most recently as secretary treasurer. He had been awarded the highest honors bestowed to a Lions Club member. Kenny was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Beaver Falls and Chartiers Houston Library boards.
Kenny was an avid historian and professional genealogist, serving as the president of the South West PA Genealogical Society and teaching genealogical classes at Peters Township Library and for Washington County Literacy Council. He was also the author of three books on the history of Beaver Falls and the surrounding areas.
Ken leaves behind his husband, Barry Wood of Houston, Pa.; brother, Robert Jerome of Van Nays, Calif.; sister, Cathy Jerome Skolnik and her husband, Steve; five nieces and their spouses and his pride and joy, his sixteen great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Wilson Jerome and his stepfather, Vincent of Beaver Falls, Pa. and his father, Kenneth Britten Sr., of Clearfield County, Pa.
Friends and family are welcome from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor 304 West Pike Street Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, everyone must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 84 Lions Club, Linda Neill Lions Club, P.O. Box 236, Eighty Four PA, 15330.