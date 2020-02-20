Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH SISK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH JOHN SISK Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH JOHN SISK Sr. Obituary
Kenneth John Sisk, Sr.

Center Township

Kenneth John Sisk, Sr., 84, of Center Twp., passed and moved on to pursue his next adventure on February 10, 2020.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 114 Trinity Drive, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001 (Center Twp.), where a memorial Mass of Christian of burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. A committal service will be held at the church with private burial at Saint John's Cemetery in Monaca.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Kenneth's name to be directed to Franciscans Mission, Loretto, PA 15940; Sisters of Saint Francis, Mt Alvernia, 146 Hawthorne Rd, Millvale, PA 15209; or Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St, Johnstown, PA 15905.

Arrangements entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -