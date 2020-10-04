Kenneth L. WaxlerHookstownKenneth L. Waxler, 90, of Hookstown, died Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaver Falls.Born February 17, 1930, in Zanesville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kenneth C. and Evelyn R. (Matchett) Waxler. Ken had worked as a steelworker and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a corporal during the Korean War.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (McDole) Waxler on April 8, 1999; three brothers, Louis, Frank and Charlie Waxler; and two sisters, Mary Hagerty McDole and Pansey Arnold.Surviving are his children and their spouses, Keith (Diane) Waxler of Hookstown, Donald (Pamela) Waxler of Potter Twp., Karen (Scott) Highfield of New Cumberland, W.Va., and Jeff (Marylou) Waxler of Rochester Twp.; a brother, Bob (Gil) Waxler of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Valerie (Brian) Bonner, Brenda (Paul) Ware, Susan Waxler, Stephanie Waxler, Brandon Waxler, Nick Waxler and Casey Highfield; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Faith, Coty, Stacey, Renee and Allison; and one great-great-grandchild, Killian.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where his services will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Wilmer J. Olszewski of the Hookstown Free Methodist Church will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown, with full military honors.Members of the Beaver County Special Unit are asked to meet at the cemetery for 12 noon honors.