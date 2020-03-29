|
|
Kenneth L. Wink
Beaver Falls
Kenneth L. Wink, 73, of Beaver Falls passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born March 22, 1946, in New Brighton, to the late Boyd and Gladys Wink. He was a 1964 graduate of New Brighton High School and obtained a CDL from Superior Training Services. He worked for LTV Steel and was an over the road truck driver for Tri State Transport. Ken enjoyed playing his guitar, singing in his band, loved jigsaw puzzles and watching spectator sports.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois J. Brkich Wink, whom he married on November 8, 1969; daughters, Melinda (Greg) Bender, North Sewickley, Melissa (Eddie) Harrison, New Brighton, Heidi (John) Kelly, Derby, Kan. and Kasey (Thom) Harr, Blanchard, Okla.; brothers,
Gary (Liz) Wink, Aliquippa and Ron (Cathy) Wink, New Brighton; sisters- in-law, MaryKay Meehan, Center Twp. and Ruthann (Mike) Wosotowsky, Ellwood City; nineteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren
No services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020