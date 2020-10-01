1/
Kenneth Myrle Geisel Jr.

Beaver Falls

Kenneth Myrle Geisel, Jr., 65, of Beaver Falls, died at the Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley Beaver, on Tuesday after a very extended illness. He was the husband of Elaine Ann Geisel.

Born on November 27, 1954, Ken was the son of longtime Beaver County residents Kenneth Myrle and Marjorie McCoy Geisel.

After graduating from Hopewell High School in 1972, Ken earned his bachelor's degree from Grand Rapids Bible College.

Ken took great pleasure and joy in his faith and in being with people. His engaging personality and love for God was ever present in his relationships with family, friends and colleagues. In his work as an orthopedic sales consultant, he won the acclaim of many orthopedic surgeons and operating room staffs in the tri-state region.

Ken is survived by his wife, Elaine; his mother, Marjorie Geisel of Aliquippa; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Meire of Shrewsberry, Mass.; son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Stacey of Cranberry Twp.; brother, Gary and sister-in-law, Lesley Geisel of Annapolis; sister, Rebby and brother-in-law, Greg Brown of Waynesville, N.C.; brother, Keith and sister-in-law, Bonnie Geisel of Cranberry Twp.; stepdaughter, Kate Dillon; stepdaughter, Maggie and son-in-law, Roy Ford of Philadelphia; four grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Myrle Geisel, Sr. and his sister, Janet Geisel.

Memorial gifts may be made to Benevolent Baskets (benevolent baskets.org) a program empowering formerly homeless women that is dear to the Geisel family.

The family will receive friends at the DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, on Friday, October 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. in New Brighton Christian Assembly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are mandatory during the visitation at the funeral home and at the church for the funeral service.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
