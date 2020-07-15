Kenneth R.Reed Sr.HookstownKenneth R. Reed Sr., 65, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by the love of his wife and sons.Born August 4, 1954, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Earl and Leona (Wilkinson) Reed. Ken had worked as a contractor in the construction industry along with being the former owner/operator of Reed's Dairy Farm. He was also a board member at the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Frank Reed, and sisters, Sylvia Ann Meyers, Gloria Kolar, Ivy Reed and Margaret Marie Reed.Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Pamela J. (Crawford) Reed; his sons, Ken Jr. and Heather Reed, Tom Reed, and Frank and LeighAnn Reed; brother of Keith Reed, Larry Reed, Roger and Debbie Reed, Louise and Bob Keyes, Ruth and Albert Johnson and Constance Wilson; grandfather of Joshua Reed, Kevin and Brittney Reed, Alyssa Reed and Cale, Brandon, Hannah, Justin, and Dillan Reed, Geoffrey McCool, Michael McCool, Kristie McCool and Caitlin and Brad Andrew; and great-grandfather of Gracelyn Ann Reed. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. service time. The Rev. Wilmer J. Olszewski of the Hookstown Free Methodist Church will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.