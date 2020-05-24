|
Kenneth Scarlino
Monaca
Kenneth Scarlino, 78, of Monaca, entered into Heaven on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, Ken was the son of the late Anastasia (Winogrocka) Scarlino. He loved entertaining and being surrounded by his family and friends. He was an avid golfer. A graduate of Geneva College, Ken was a successful area businessman.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 24 years, Connie Scarlino, and his children, Michelle Scarlino, Jeanette Milks (Scott), Amy Scarlino (Bryan Olender), Susan Bathgate (Michael), and Paula Dunbar. Ken had seven grandchildren, Kenny Milks, Eric Milks (Michelle), Abigail Rodriguez (Daniel), Samantha Bathgate, Hayden Bathgate, Corinne Hall, and Layla Dunbar, and one great- granddaughter, Gia Rodriguez. He is also survived by a brother, Francis Scarlino (Kay Peck), and a sister, Peggy Bovalino (Jim Pavalonis).
Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or service.
Memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to his favorite charity, the , 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020