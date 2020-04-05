Home

POWERED BY

Services
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Miller Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Miller Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Miller Sr.

New Sewickley

Kenneth W. Miller, Sr., 81, of New Sewickley, passed away April 2, 2020.

Born April 4, 1938, in Unionville, to the late Philip and Alice (Grimm) Miller. Ken was employed as a semi truck driver for much of his life; he always loved the road. He was also employed at Pittsburgh Tubular Shafting, a caring company that continued to treat Ken as part of their team long after his retirement. He loved his caring and friendly Unionville community; especially his church family at Unionville United Methodist Church which his grandparents helped to establish. He loved sharing time with his brother Jim and his large family who always welcomed him with love. He was very involved with the local Lions Club.

Ken had a huge giving heart, he would give the shirt off of his back, and probably actually did. There are so many funny stories and crazy times; he enjoyed just having fun. Most people will remember him playing the lottery and loving his scratch off tickets. He always thought he would win and would be thrilled with a $2 winner.

The loving father to four children, Felice (Robert) Dreher of Phoenix, Ariz., Ken Miller, Jr. who sadly passed September 30, 1975, Madeline (Mark) Sheely of Edinboro, Pa., and Heidi Trzcinski of Chippewa, Pa.; and brother of James (Esther), Freedom, Pa. and the late Ivan Miller and his wife Thelma, Conneaut Lake, Pa. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In his final months he was cared for at Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. His final week he had contracted COVID-19. Through the frightening times during this pandemic, he continued to be lovingly cared for and passed peacefully at Brighton on April 2nd.

A memorial service will be held at Unionville United Methodist Church, 1297 Route 68, Rochester, Pa., at a later time when family and friends can safely join together to celebrate his life.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -