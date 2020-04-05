|
Kenneth Wayne Miller Sr.
New Sewickley
Kenneth W. Miller, Sr., 81, of New Sewickley, passed away April 2, 2020.
Born April 4, 1938, in Unionville, to the late Philip and Alice (Grimm) Miller. Ken was employed as a semi truck driver for much of his life; he always loved the road. He was also employed at Pittsburgh Tubular Shafting, a caring company that continued to treat Ken as part of their team long after his retirement. He loved his caring and friendly Unionville community; especially his church family at Unionville United Methodist Church which his grandparents helped to establish. He loved sharing time with his brother Jim and his large family who always welcomed him with love. He was very involved with the local Lions Club.
Ken had a huge giving heart, he would give the shirt off of his back, and probably actually did. There are so many funny stories and crazy times; he enjoyed just having fun. Most people will remember him playing the lottery and loving his scratch off tickets. He always thought he would win and would be thrilled with a $2 winner.
The loving father to four children, Felice (Robert) Dreher of Phoenix, Ariz., Ken Miller, Jr. who sadly passed September 30, 1975, Madeline (Mark) Sheely of Edinboro, Pa., and Heidi Trzcinski of Chippewa, Pa.; and brother of James (Esther), Freedom, Pa. and the late Ivan Miller and his wife Thelma, Conneaut Lake, Pa. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In his final months he was cared for at Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. His final week he had contracted COVID-19. Through the frightening times during this pandemic, he continued to be lovingly cared for and passed peacefully at Brighton on April 2nd.
A memorial service will be held at Unionville United Methodist Church, 1297 Route 68, Rochester, Pa., at a later time when family and friends can safely join together to celebrate his life.
Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020