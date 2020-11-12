Kevin G. KnoppRochesterKevin G. Knopp, 52, of Rochester, passed away November 9, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.He was born March 22, 1968, in Rochester, the son of Sandra L. Bevan Knopp, Patterson Twp., and the late George G. Knopp. He was a musician by trade and was a drummer with Eugene and the Night Crawlers. He was Catholic by faith.He is survived by his girlfriend, Crystal D. Sherman, Rochester; two daughters, Shawna and Desta; one sister, Lorie L. Knopp, Monaca; two aunts, Nancy C. McLaughlin, Daugherty Twp. and Kathy Pfister, Chippewa; an aunt and uncle, Barry and Denise Knopp, Freedom, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends will be received Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. with service following at 2:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be Fr. Mark Carter. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, face masks and distancing are required.