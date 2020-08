Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of

Kevin Herrmann

November 8, 1968 - August 27, 2018

It's been two years. Love doesn't go

away it's always here. Forever in

our hearts. Still loved and missed.

Rest in your loving arms dear Lord.

Love,

Mom, Doug, Ken, Mark and Lisa

