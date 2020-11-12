Kevin Michael Sava
McDonald
Kevin Michael Sava, 33, of McDonald, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born February 26, 1987, in Hollywood, Fla., a son of Joseph G. Satz and Patricia (Sava) Brown. He was a hardscape foreman for Beaver Valley Lawn Service. Kevin loved his children, his reptiles and his motorcycle. One of the most fearless and humble people you could find.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, daughter, Jacen Mussey and her mother, Michelle Bailey and sons, Justin and Jacob Sava and their mother, Erin Goehring; his fiancée, Scarlett Green and her sons, Noah Wieczorek and Tucker Green; brothers and sisters on his father's side, Joannamarie Satz, Shawn Satz, Austin Satz, Kole Satz and Gretchen Milligan-Satz; brothers and sisters of his mother's side, Paul Sava, Jennifer Brown, Jason Brown and Christina Brown and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 4 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, with the Rev. Fr. Bob Miller officiating.
Cremation will take place following the service.
Covid-19 policies of masks and social distancing will be followed in the funeral home.