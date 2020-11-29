Kevin W. Cox
Beaver Falls
Kevin Wallace Cox, age 86, of Beaver Falls, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, while residing in Franciscan Manor.
He was born October 10, 1934, in Beaver Falls, to the late Elzie and Margaret (Harn) Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sherrill Cox; brothers, Peck and Elmer; and a sister, Tickey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com