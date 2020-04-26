Home

Kim L. McCoy-Warford


1956 - 2020
Kim L. McCoy-Warford Obituary
Kim L.

McCoy-Warford

Aliquippa



Kim L. McCoy-Warford, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Brighton Township, Pa.

Kim was born April 9, 1956, in Aliquippa, to the late Katherine and Timothy McCoy Jr. Kim was a member of Triedstone Church. She was a proud member of the Aliquippa High School Class of 1974 and attended American University and Robert University. She enjoyed good times with her family laughing, listening to music, and dancing. Preceding Kim in death, are paternal /maternal grandparents and her Forbes and McCoy aunts/uncles.

She is survived by her son who she loved dearly, Michael Sean Warford, Virginia Beach, Va.; granddaughter, Jazzlyn Starr Warford, Atlanta, Ga.; her sisters, Stephanie Vasquez, Atlanta, Ga.; and Toni Lay and Jamie (Terry) Smith, Pittsburgh; nephews, Mark II, Micah, Timothy, and Anthony; niece, Marissa; aunts, Delores Cooper, New York and Carol Henry, Aliquippa; uncles, Larry (Hilda) McCoy, Cleveland, Ohio, and Clyde (Mattie) McCoy, Ambridge; along with many great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and special friends, Desideria Green, Anita Hough, the Emerson family, and Derek Redd.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tatum, Shanelle, Bernice, Abby, Shelly, Andrea, and Tiffany for the care they gave to Kim.

Arrangements have been entrusted to HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
