Kim Martin

Kim MartinBadenKim Martin, 52, of Baden, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on September 27, 1967, in Goose Creek, Berkeley County, S.C., to the late Frank C. and Marjorie (Bruce) Rogalla. Her passion in life was spending time with her five grandchildren.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her aunt, Bessie Fox.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John Martin; three children, Misty, Mandy, and Michael Martin; five grandchildren, Aiden, Makayla, Devlin, Carsyn, and Parker; her two loving dogs, Zoey and Mowgli; a sister, Leona Wyke; and two brothers, Stan (Linda) Rogalla and Joe (Ruth) Rogalla.Friends will be received on Thursday, October 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to Covid19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time which includes family members. The family respectfully asks that you be brief in paying your respects to allow others waiting the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.Family and friends are invited to meet at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 399 State St., Baden, Pa. 15005, on Friday, October 2, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jill McGregor officiating. Interment will be private.