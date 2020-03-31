Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
KIMBERLY CECERE

Kimberly Cecere

Conway

Kimberly Cecere of Conway passed away on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

Formerly of New York State, Kim had made her home in Beaver County since the late 1980's. She was employed in the retail industry.

Her adopted parents were Robert and the late Elizabeth Cecere of Shrub Oak, New York. Kim also leaves a son, Zack Hancharik of New Brighton; her longtime companion, Gary R. Petrella of Conway; three sisters, Jamie Cecere Collier (J J McKinney) of Enfield, Ill., Deborah Anne King Povilonis of Toms Rivers, N.J. and Dawn Marie King (Bill) Dean of New Fairfield, Conn.; an aunt, Michelle Wolf (Steve) Sippel of Toms River, N.J. and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, all services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000)

To share online condolences, view her tribute video, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 31, 2020
