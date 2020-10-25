1/1
Kimberly "Kimmey" Curcio
Kimberly 'Kimmey' Curcio

Conway

Kimberly "Kimmey" Curcio, 39, of Conway, passed away after a brief illness on October 22, 2020. She was the daughter of Randy Sr. and Beth Curcio.

Kimmey was known for being an extremely caring person, loved painting and was avid in rescuing lost or injured animals. Above all, her greatest love was her children.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mike and Betty Curcio; maternal grandfather, Casper DePaolis; and adopted brother and BFF, Mikey Schmitt.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Coulter and Kayden Curcio; brother, Randy Curcio Jr.; fiancé, Thomas "Sluggo" Phillips; maternal grandmother, Barbara DePaolis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends will be received Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor, 724-869-7700.

People are encouraged to wear their Steelers' attire in remembrance of Kimberly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
