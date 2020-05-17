|
Kristine E. Lapic
Formerly of
Daugherty Township
Kristine Elizabeth Lapic, a long-time resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at UCSF Medical Center after a brief fight against cancer, with her family by her side. She was 70 years old.
Born on October 1, 1949, in Beaver Falls, Pa., she was the firstborn of the late George A. and Anna (Hutman) Lapic. After graduating from New Brighton High School, she attended Garfield Business Institute in Beaver Falls, Pa.
After graduation, Kristine accepted a position with the C.I.A. in Langley, Va. She then relocated to San Francisco to join her sister Donna. She took a position as executive secretary to the divisional merchandise manager for the department store I.Magnin in San Francisco. She became a senior assistant buyer for Calvin Klein, Anne Klein and American designer ready-to- wear. After several years, in a career shift, Kristine took a position at BNP Paribas /Merchant Banking Group, where she worked for 27 years and retired as VP in Merchant Banking /Portfolio Management.
Kristine lived her life on her own terms and it was a life well-lived. She loved traveling, museums, good food, good wine and socializing with her friends and family. Her smile lit up the room. Her creativity was apparent in all aspects of her life, in the way she decorated her apartment to her fashionable clothing. She was the driving force behind plans for parties, family vacations and holiday get-togethers. She was a very generous and loving person and always had time to listen and advise, and always seemed to know what to do in any situation. She will be missed terribly by her family and friends.
Surviving are two sisters: Donna Chichkanoff (Boris) of El Sobrante, Calif. and Barbara Berrian (George) of Warwick, N.Y.; a brother, George R. Lapic (Doreen) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; a beloved niece, Marielle Berrian; an aunt, Josephine Lapic and many loving cousins.
Due to current restrictions, arrangements were private and a celebration of Kristine s Life will be held at a later date, in both San Francisco and New Brighton, Pa.
Inurnment will be held at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020